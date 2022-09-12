Emmy viewers watching the awards ceremony on NBC or Peacock may have noticed Michael Keaton’s speech momentarily cut out. But what did the newly-minted Emmy winner say that had producers cutting his audio?

In an extended speech, the “Batman” actor thanked his family and loved ones for always supporting his acting dreams and never making him feel “foolish” for wanting to pursue the arts. He also joked that he’s “cool” with those who doubted him — you know, considering his recent Outstanding Actor win in a Limited Series for “Dopesick.”

But it’s when he expressed gratitude for his supporters that got him cut off due to FCC rules. In a line, Keaton said, “But I also had those people for all these years when the times are rough who were the true believers,” before adding in the censored phrase, “I f—ing love you, man,” drawing uproarious applause from the audience.

Monday’s 74th Emmy Awards show is a three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. It’ll see shows like “Succession,” “Squid Game,” “Euphoria,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The White Lotus,” “Severance” and more compete for top awards beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC (and streaming on Peacock).

Keaton’s win for “Dopesick” marks the veteran actor’s first Emmy. He was nominated in 2004 for hosting “Fred Rogers: America’s Favorite Neighbor.” He stands to win a second Emmy later tonight, in the Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology category as an executive producer for “Dopesick.”