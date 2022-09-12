The 74th annual Emmy Awards have arrived, and Hollywood has gathered in Downtown Los Angeles, at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate television’s biggest night.
HBO is leading the nominations, with 50 nominations across 24 categories Monday night, including for “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” and “Euphoria” — all of which already picked up wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.
Hulu’s “Dopesick,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” are also among the contenders that are nominated across most of the categories.
Read on for a complete list of winners, which is being updated live throughout the night.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase (HBO)
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu) * WINNER
Himesh Patel, Station 11 (HBO)
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO) * WINNER
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus (HBO)
Will Poulter, Dopesick (Hulu)
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick (Hulu)
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick (Hulu)
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game (Netflix)
Matthew Macfayden, Succession (HBO) * WINNER
John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)
Christopher Walken, Severance (Apple TV+)
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix) * WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (Netflix)
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC) * WINNER
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) * WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (SNL)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) * WINNER
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) * WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Connie Britton, The White Lotus (HBO)
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) *WINNER
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus (HBO)
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus (HBO)
Mare Winningham, Dopesick (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase (HBO)
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu) *WINNER
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls (Prime Video ) *WINNER
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick (Hulu)
Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Hulu)
Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Hulu)
John Wells, Maid (Netflix)
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (HBO)
Mike White, The White Lotus (HBO) *WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick (Hulu)
Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (Hulu)
Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (Netflix)
Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (HBO)
Mike White, The White Lotus (HBO)* WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong (Netflix)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO) * WINNER
Nicole Byer: BBW (Netflix)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) *WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC) * WINNER
Duffy Boudreau, Barry (HBO)
Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, Hacks (HBO)
Steve Martin & John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Ben Stiller, Severance (Apple TV+)
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Netflix) * WINNER
Mark Mylod, Succession (HBO)
Cathy Yan, Succession (HBO)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (HBO)
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO) * WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO) *WINNER
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Hiro Murai, Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (HBO)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)
Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) * WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Chris Mundy, Ozark (Netflix)
Dan Erickson, Severance (Apple TV+)
Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Netflix)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO) * WINNER
Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, & Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix) * WINNER
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO) * WINNER
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)