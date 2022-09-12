The 74th annual Emmy Awards have arrived, and Hollywood has gathered in Downtown Los Angeles, at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate television’s biggest night.

HBO is leading the nominations, with 50 nominations across 24 categories Monday night, including for “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” and “Euphoria” — all of which already picked up wins at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

Hulu’s “Dopesick,” ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” are also among the contenders that are nominated across most of the categories.

Read on for a complete list of winners, which is being updated live throughout the night.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase (HBO)

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu) * WINNER

Himesh Patel, Station 11 (HBO)

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO) * WINNER

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Will Poulter, Dopesick (Hulu)

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick (Hulu)

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick (Hulu)

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game (Netflix)

Matthew Macfayden, Succession (HBO) * WINNER

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken, Severance (Apple TV+)

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix) * WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (Netflix)

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC) * WINNER

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) * WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (SNL)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) * WINNER

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) * WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO) *WINNER

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus (HBO)

Mare Winningham, Dopesick (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase (HBO)

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Margaret Qualley, Maid (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu) *WINNER

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls (Prime Video ) *WINNER

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick (Hulu)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Hulu)

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Hulu)

John Wells, Maid (Netflix)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (HBO)

Mike White, The White Lotus (HBO) *WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick (Hulu)

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (Hulu)

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (Netflix)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (HBO)

Mike White, The White Lotus (HBO)* WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong (Netflix)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO) * WINNER

Nicole Byer: BBW (Netflix)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) *WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC) * WINNER

Duffy Boudreau, Barry (HBO)

Alec Berg & Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, Hacks (HBO)

Steve Martin & John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Ben Stiller, Severance (Apple TV+)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Netflix) * WINNER

Mark Mylod, Succession (HBO)

Cathy Yan, Succession (HBO)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (HBO)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO) * WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO) *WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (HBO)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) * WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (Netflix)

Dan Erickson, Severance (Apple TV+)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (Netflix)

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (HBO) * WINNER

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, & Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix) * WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO) * WINNER

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)