Kenan Thompson's opening Emmys number, filled with dance troupes representing shows like "Friends" and "Game of Thrones" with Thompson as an interpolated cast member, was greeted with a decided lack of enthusiasm. And that more or less set the tone for a fairly by-the-numbers Emmy ceremony that despite the constant bleeped F-bombs, seemed like it could have taken place in 1992, not 2022.
However, there were some eyebrow-raising moments and some head-scratching ones. Here are some of the most notable snubs and surprises from this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.
SURPRISE: Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Supporting Actress in a Comedy for "Abbott Elementary"
"Ted Lasso" standout Hannah Waddingham could have repeated a win, and some had odds on other Hannah (Einbinder, for "Hacks") or even Ralph's co-star Janelle James as a possibility. But veteran stage, screen and TV scene stealer Sheryl Lee Ralph emerged victorious and treated the audience to her Broadway chops, beginning her rousing acceptance speech with a few bars of Dianne Reeves.
SNUB: "RuPaul's Drag Race"
The reigning champ of the Competition Program category for four consecutive years, "RuPaul's Drag Race" finally met its match with pop superstar Lizzo. Her Amazon series "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" took the big prize (as well as some Creative Arts awards last week), making way for some brand new Queens.
SNUB: Peacock
While it was truly great that cord-cutters had a live option to stream the Emmys along with the NBC folks, viewers complained of major lags in the announcement of winners (sometimes close to a minute in difference). Talk about traffic delays.
SURPRISE: Jason Sudeikis Wins Two Consecutive Emmys for "Ted Lasso"
Sure, co-star Brett Goldstein did it the same night. But the Actor in a Comedy Series category saw the reeemergence of past winners Donald Glover and Bill Hader, not to mention legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. Stiff competition, and yet Sudeikis was still victorious.
SNUB: Melanie Lynskey
Find anyone who doesn't inherently root for Melanie Lynskey. We dare ya. There was a massive swell of support for the "Yellowjackets" actor leading up to the ceremony, and many predicting a win for the New Zealand native. But Zendaya took home her second trophy for "Euphoria", and knowing Ms. Lynskey and her innately generous nature, she's probably already Tweeted her best.
SNUB: "Better Call Saul"
Some thought this could be the year for either nominee perennial Bob Odenkirk or (finally!) first-time nominee Rhea Seehorn. But not only did "Saul" not win a single Emmy this weekend or last weekend, it has never won over 46 nominations in total. Sounds like a job for Gus Fring to remedy, and fast.