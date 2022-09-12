Favored to take home the lead actress in a drama series Emmy for a second time, Zendaya emerged triumphant once again and managed to set yet another record for herself.

The 26-year-old actress, who became the youngest-ever winner in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her portrayal of the troubled addict Rue on HBO’s edgy drama, became the youngest actor to ever win two leading Emmys.

The multihypenate was also nominated for cowriting two different songs at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys. (“Schmigadoon!” won the Music/Lyrics category.) “Euphoria” did quite well in the lead-up, scoring wins for choreography, cinematography, makeup, editing and guest actor for her costar Colman Domingo, who plays Rue’s sanguine sponsor Ali.

More to come…