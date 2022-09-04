Colman Domingo Praises Zendaya After ‘Euphoria’ Guest Actor Emmy Win: ‘She’s an Incredible Scene Partner’

In a standout night for HBO’s “Euphoria” at the Creative Arts Emmy on Sept. 4, it was an especially joyous one for actor Colman Domingo, who scored his first major industry win for his moving turn as teeenager Rue’s (Zendaya) patient sponsor Ali on the controversial drama.

The ubiquitous actor, recently seen on TV in “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Twilight Zone” among his many credits, is a fan favorite on “Euphoria,” and credits his Emmy-nominated costar Zendaya for creating such a good vibe to work on the HBO drama.

“We have such a connection, which is very deep and complex,” Domingo said backstage following his Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama win. “It feels like we’ve known each other for many, many, many years. Sam [Levinson, ‘Euphoria’ creator] creates work for the two of us that feels very natural. She’s an incredible scene partner. She’s probably one of my favorite scene partners I’ve ever had in my career.”

Domingo acknowledged his gratefulness at being a longterm working actor in the press room as well.

“I’ve been working just like many other artists out there that never get a lot of praise, that are just the workhorses of the industry,” he said. “So, I think this is also for them. I think it’s like saying, ‘Hey, just keep going and stay in it.’ So, I think it’s not just about changing my life, [it] is about changing others and making sure people stay in it. Stay committed to the craft, stay open hearted and find opportunities. Pray for yourself, pray for other people. I think that’s what I’ve represented in this industry, and I’m really grateful for that.”

Domingo was recently nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Zola”) and is also a 2011 Tony nominee (for the musical “The Scottsboro Boys”). He has two promising projects with a lot of buzz that might lead him down the Oscar nomination path in 2023: the lead role in Netflix’s gay-rights biopic “Rustin” and a plum role as Mister in the long-awaited musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”