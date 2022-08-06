“Euphoria” season two ramped up the volume of an already tumultuous series, giving us even more favorite scenes to look back on (cough, cough, Lexi’s play). Check out the “Euphoria” cast’s best moments from season two, ranked from iconic to downright chaotic.

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez: Maddy’s Vomit-Inducing Monologue

Ranking as the most iconic character in the series, Maddy’s fight with Nate in the hot tub during her birthday takes the cake as her best performance. While Maddy’s “bitch, you better be joking,” this monologue gives her pettiness an opportunity to shine as she mocks Nate for his empty promises and web of lies. As Maddy points out Nate’s gaslighting, Cassie can’t hold in her guilt — or her vomit — anymore.

Austin Abrams as Ethan: “Holding Out for a Hero”

Although Ethan being on the receiving end of Kat’s phony break up is pretty spectacular, Ethan’s beloved performance of “Holding Out for a Hero” is undeniably the highlight of Lexi’s play. Embracing the homoerotic themes of the play, Ethan’s enthusiastic portrayal of Nate in the locker room — complete with golden spandex and suggestive poses — gave viewers and the rest of the “Euphoria” cast something to remember.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard: Lexi’s Directorial Debut

The mastermind herself sweeps in third place for most iconic performance as she runs the opening night of her play. While roasting Cassie in front of the entire school could be seen as chaotic, Lexi embraces the turmoil in this deliberate performance that does not shy away from telling her truth. From cringing at over-emotional responses to director’s notes to making her post-puberty debut, Lexi’s play refuses to let anyone else share her much-awaited spotlight.

Angus Cloud as Fezco: “Stand By Me”

Fez’s tender “Stand By Me” stands as an iconic moment as Fez sheds his tough facade and shares his love for classic films with Lexi. For all the Fezco/Lexi stans, this scene touches our hearts and sets us up for uncompromising disappointment later in the season when Fez is unable to fulfill his promise to Lexi.

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez: Kat’s Break Up

Kat’s break up with Ethan and her thinly veiled brain disorder lie makes the perfect transition from iconic to a tad chaotic. Instead of telling Ethan that she decided that she doesn’t want to date him anymore, Kat insists that they break up due to the difficulty of her brain disorder diagnosis — a lie that she somehow thinks he will buy — and proceeds to gaslight Ethan when he correctly accuses her of lying.

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn: Jules Hooks Up with Elliot

In a chaotic twist, Jules tests her luck by hooking up with Elliot just seconds before Rue enters the frame. Despite their sex life being in poor shape, Jules’ decision to keep sneaking around with Elliot, even after Elliot tells her that Rue has relapsed, is not a great look for Jules.

Zendaya as Rue Bennett: Running from the Cops for an Entire Episode

After her mother accuses her of relapsing at the beginning season 2 episode 5 — an episode “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson calls the “Rue-run episode,” Rue faces obstacle after obstacle in this intense hour-long chase. Running through both residential neighborhoods and crowded streets alike, Rue hits rock bottom and is left to pick up the rest of the pieces in the second half of the season.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard: “Oklahoma” Meltdown

Verging on the second most unhinged character of the series — even beating Rue — Cassie’s bathroom meltdowns are a returning motif throughout the season — from hiding from Maddy after hooking up with Nate for the first time to hiding from Maddy a second time once Maddy finds out about their relationship. In the infamous “Oklahoma” scene, Cassie nearly reveals her darkest secret after the stress of waking up at 4am each morning finally weighs on her.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs: Nate Gets Revenge on Cal

If anything, Nate Jacobs loves chaos. Despite threatening Maddy and breaking up with Cassie after his ego was deflated by Lexi’s play, Nate decides he will set just one thing in his life right by getting revenge on his dad, Cal. Disrupting his father hanging out with others at his construction site, Nate pulls a gun on his father and tells Cal that he found Cal’s sex tapes when he was younger and that they traumatized him. Cal apologizes but Nate responds, “I don’t want your apology. I just want revenge,” before police cars come bursting to the site to arrest Cal.