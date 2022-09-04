“Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” “The White Lotus” and “Squid Game” were the big winners on Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in various television program genres, guest performances and exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories, were held in Downtown Los Angeles, at the Microsoft Theater, the show spread out across two nights because of the many, many categories featured.

HBO’s “Euphoria” earned five total awards, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Colman Domingo, and Outstanding Choreography for a Scripted Program, tying with “Stranger Things,” which also picked up five, including for Music Supervision. HBO’s “The White Lotus” also got five, including Main Title Theme Music.

Netflix’s “Squid Game” took home four Emmys, including Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Lee You-mi.

Saturday brought big wins for music-related shows, including “The Beatles: Get Back,” “Adele: One Night Only” and “The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The Primetime Emmys take place on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live on NBC.

Here’s the winners list for Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys:

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: “Succession”

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Period Costumes: “The Great”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: “Hacks”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: “What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Period and or Character Hairstyling: “Bridgerton”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: “How I Met Your Father”

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming: “Euphoria”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation: “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy: Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half Hour): Christian Sprenger, “Atlanta”

Outstanding Cinematography for Single-Camera Series (One Hour): Marcell Rév, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong, “Squid Game”

“I’m so happy, thank you,” she said when accepting her award.

Outstanding Special Video Effects in a Season or a Movie: “The Book of Boba Fett”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: “Squid Game”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: Wade Allen, “Barry”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Anthology Series or Movie: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Stunt Performance: “Squid Game”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): “Pam and Tommy”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): “Euphoria”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): “The Gilded Age”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): “Squid Game”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: “Euphoria”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: “Barry”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Movie: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Main Title Design: “Severance”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Nathan Lane for “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Motion Design: “Home Before Dark”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: Cinco Paul, “Schmigadoon!”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Music Supervision: “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour): “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special: “Moon Knight”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama (Half Hour) and Animation: “Barry”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): “Severance”

Outstanding Main Title Theme Music: “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Patricia Clarkson, “State of the Union”

Outstanding Actor in a Short For Comedy or Drama Series: Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: “How I Met Your Father”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: “Dopesick”

Outstanding Television Movie: “Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers”