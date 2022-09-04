Seven proved to be lucky indeed for stage, screen and TV vet Nathan Lane, who at long last won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 4 for his turn as a food magnate embroiled in a murder mystery with his Deaf son (James Caverly) in Hulu’s series “Only Murders in the Building.”

The three-time Tony-winning actor, best known for his memorable roles in films like “The Birdcage” and “Mouse Hunt,” as well as series such as “American Crime Story” and “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” became the most nominated guest actor in history this year. His nomination for “Only Murders” arrived after six previous nods for scene-stealing roles in “The Good Wife,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier” and “Mad About You.”

Nathan Lane spoke to TheWrap this summer about working on the Steve Martin-Martin Short-Selena Gomez comedy and expressed gratitude for being recognized for the show: “It’s just such a joy to be a part of. And this episode was really ambitious on their part and turned out beautifully. It’s strange because you’re showing up on a set where there’s all these relationships and established rhythms and you just want to go in and do your job well and not rock the boat.”

And fans of Lane and the show can rejoice: His character Teddy Dimas was also prominently featured in the show’s just-wrapped second season, which means Lane can possibly win on an 8th try as well.