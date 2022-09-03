“The Simpsons,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Queer Eye” and “Shark Tank” are just some of the programs up for statues at Saturday and Sunday’s two-night Creative Arts Emmys.
The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which are taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles (where it’s a scorching 105 degrees outside), honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in various television program genres, guest performances and exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.
It’s a two-night show affair this year, following the template set by 2021. The year prior, however, was spread out across five ceremonies/nights to honor the below-the-line workers in Hollywood.
TheWrap will be updating this list as the winners are announced throughout the night.
For those who want to watch this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, they’ll have to wait until next weekend. An edited version of the two shows will air Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The 74th annual Primetime Emmys air the following night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. It will also stream live for the first time on Peacock.
Check out the complete list of 2022 Creative Arts Emmys winners below.
Outstanding Animated Program
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Outstanding Commercial
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
Outstanding Music Direction
Outstanding Narrator
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
