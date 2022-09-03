“The Simpsons,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Queer Eye” and “Shark Tank” are just some of the programs up for statues at Saturday and Sunday’s two-night Creative Arts Emmys.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which are taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown, Los Angeles (where it’s a scorching 105 degrees outside), honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in various television program genres, guest performances and exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.

It’s a two-night show affair this year, following the template set by 2021. The year prior, however, was spread out across five ceremonies/nights to honor the below-the-line workers in Hollywood.

TheWrap will be updating this list as the winners are announced throughout the night.

For those who want to watch this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, they’ll have to wait until next weekend. An edited version of the two shows will air Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The 74th annual Primetime Emmys air the following night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. It will also stream live for the first time on Peacock.

Check out the complete list of 2022 Creative Arts Emmys winners below.

