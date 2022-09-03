Adele Wins Emmy, Only Needs a Tony to EGOT

Tonight, Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” She is now just one little Tony award away from joining the illustrious EGOT club.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and only 17 people can claim the status, including recent new member Jennifer Hudson, who won a Tony for producing the musical “A Strange Loop” in June. Adele has collected multiple Grammys over the years and in 2013, she won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Skyfall.”

“One Night Only,” a concert filmed at L.A.’s Griffith Observatory, marked Adele’s first live performance in six years. She debuted tracks from her latest album, “30,” and sang many of her biggest hits, from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Someone Like You.” In the middle of the show, she helped a fan pull of a surprise marriage proposal, quipping “Thank god she said yes!”

The pre-recorded concert aired Nov. 14, 2021, and was followed by an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which drew 9.9 million viewers, enough to become the most-watched special since the Oscars.

In addition to Outstanding Variety Special, “One Night Only” won Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork for a Special. It is also nominated for Outstanding Directing in the variety/special category.