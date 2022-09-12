“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has defended his Emmys tradition of getting censored by the NBC broadcast for dropping an F-bomb during his speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Last time I was here, I was told not to swear, and I did, and I’m sorry but it meant that the feed got cut back home in the U.K. so my family never got to hear me say this, so thank you for this second chance,” Goldstein began during Sunday’s Emmy Awards before listing his family members and, naturally, cursing.

“I f—ing love you, I really do,” Goldstein said, which got silenced by the broadcast, before adding quickly, “I’m so sorry, I’ll be better.”

The “Ted Lasso” breakout has now won in the same category for the second year in a row. This year, he competed against fellow castmates Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, along with the likes of “SNL’s” Bowen Yang and Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary.”

“Ted Lasso” is nominated for 20 awards total tonight, including for Outstanding Comedy Series. Its top competition includes “Only Murders in the Building” and “Abbott Elementary.”

In 2021, Goldstein told the audience that he had specifically been warned not to swear, saying, “So this speech is going to be f—ing short.”