Actress Jennifer Coolidge won her first Emmy Award on Monday night for her performance in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” and while her Emmys speech got off to an emotional start, it soon turned hilarious as she recounted her pre-show bath, forgot her list of names to thank and started getting played off.

“What a night,” Coolidge began before acknowledging those she beat in the Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. “I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company is incredible.”

And then, the bath.

“I just want to say, I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking,” Coolidge added followed by a laugh.

“This is so thrilling because –“ it’s at this point that Coolidge remembered she had a list of names to thank, sparking the part of the speech that got bleeped. “Oh s–t, I didn’t think this was gonna happen.”

The “Legally Blonde” actress then started getting played off by a somber song, but she was defiant.

She exclaimed, “No, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing and I’m full!” Then added, “Wait hold on,” which she kept repeating until the music turned upbeat. It’s at this point that Coolidge decided to go with it and started dancing onstage to laughs and applause from the audience, after which she accepted her award.

Coolidge will reprise her now-Emmy-winning role in “The White Lotus” Season 2, so perhaps she’ll get a chance to finish her speech next year.