Jimmy Kimmel was denounced as a “disrespectful man” for attempting to upstage Quinta Brunson during her historic Emmy win for “Abbott Elementary,” which saw her become only the second Black woman to win the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category behind Lena Waithe (“Master of None”).

A (confusing) bit featuring the late-night host and Will Arnett saw the latter drag the former’s “dead body” across the Emmy stage. Kimmel laid there motionless for the entirety of Arnett’s announcement of the nominees — and as Brunson made her way to the stage and eventually gave her speech.

Kimmel’s move didn’t sit well with many Twitter users, whose opinions on the matter ranged from annoyance to anger at the host for taking away from a special moment for the “Abbott Elementary” creator. “Not really feeling Jimmy Kimmel staying on the ground while Quinta is accepting her award. Joke was stale,” one person wrote.

Others called out the fact that Kimmel was specifically outshining a Black woman by refusing to move from the stage. During her speech, Brunson invited him to leave, which led Kimmel to simply gesture with a thumbs up. At the end of her heartfelt words, in which she thanked her extended family, husband and “Abbott” cast and crew, she quipped, “And Jimmy.”

See further reactions to the Emmys moment below:

kimmel better get his ass out of the way for quinta — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) September 13, 2022

jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating — Connor Perrett (@connorperrett) September 13, 2022

So Jimmy Kimmel is really gonna upstage her speech by laying on the floor in front of her? Like what the fuck — Sean (@SeanStanglandDH) September 13, 2022

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel you disrespectful man — Jay (@highluronicacid) September 13, 2022

Kimmel playing dead on the ground right next to a black woman accepting her rightful place in the future of tv is such a stinging metaphor — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) September 13, 2022