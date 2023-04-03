Kelsea Ballerini and ‘Drag Race’ Stars Serve Cowgirl Glamour in CMT Music Awards Performance (Video)

Country singer and 2023 CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini has been praised by GLAAD for displaying “bold allyship” after featuring several fan favorite drag artists from RuPaul’s “Drag Race” franchise during her musical performance at Sunday’s ceremony.

Ballerini, who performed “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too),” was joined on stage by Kennedy Davenport, Olivia Lux, Jan Sport and Manila Luzon.

“As LGBTQ rights are being questioned in Texas, Tennessee, and several Southern states, Kelsea Ballerini took to one of country music’s biggest stages to display bold allyship by proudly featuring talented and beloved drag artists,” GLAAD vice president of communications and talent Anthony Allen Ramos said in a statement. “Kelsea’s performance at the CMT Music Awards reinforced that drag is not a threat, it’s an art. New legislation that tries to silence drag performers in some Southern states is as unpopular as it is unnecessary.”

In addition to Ballerini, the CMT Music Awards featured a performance from out singer Lily Rose, out red carpet host Cody Alan, and legendary ally Shania Twain called for country music to be “all inclusive” in her remarks.

“Country music stars are using their platforms to stand with the LGBTQ community and the industry is growing into an explicitly welcoming place for LGBTQ fans and talent,” Ramos added. “Other country music stars, concerts, and events should take note of CMT’s inclusion and follow suit.”

Watch the full performance in the video above.