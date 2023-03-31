Jennifer Coolidge Makes Surprise Appearance at GLAAD Media Awards: ‘Here I Am Again, Surrounded by Gays’ (Video)

Jennifer Coolidge had just finished telling the audience at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday night, “Here I am again, surrounded by gays – it’s the story of my life,” when her “Best in Show” co-star Jane Lynch surprised her on stage with a special award.

“Everybody, listen up here now,” said the former “Glee” star. “This wonderful woman here was pro-gay before it was cool to be pro-gay. She is one of us, ladies and gentlemen. And I have always said that the world has to catch up to Jennifer Coolidge – and now the world has caught up!”

Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her role as wealthy globe-trotter Tanya on “The White Lotus,” was thrilled to see Lynch, and exclaimed, first greeting her with a candid, “What the f–k!”

It wouldn’t be an award show in 2023 without the incredibly iconic @JENCOOLIDGE. She just made a surprise appearance to help us kick off the #GLAADawards (and these gays were not trying to kill her)



And then an old friend of hers had their own surprise. pic.twitter.com/4tzU8GMP9C — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

The two actresses co-starred in four Christopher Guest comedies: “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind,” “For Your Consideration” and “Mascots,” as well as in the 2004 film “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” In the former film about national-level dog competitors, the two play the lesbian publishers and lovers behind fictional magazine “American Bitch.”

Elsewhere in her speech, Coolidge introduced the GLAAD Media Awards by saying, “We’re all here for a very important reason, and you want to know why? Because we’re here to honor media that helps the world understand and accept the LGBTQ+ community.”

“I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community. I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me,” she continued. “That’s why I’m here, because I want to give back. I believe that we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can.”

At the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which was hosted by Margaret Cho and held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change Award, Bad Bunny received the Vanguard Award and Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award.

The GLAAD Media Awards will air in full on Hulu, the organization’s official streaming partner, on Wednesday, April 12.

Watch Coolidge’s heartfelt speech in the video above.