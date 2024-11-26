CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent

Kaitlan Collins will take the title of chief White House correspondent at CNN, where she will continue to anchor the cable network’s primetime hour.

Collins had been rumored this week for the double-duty role, which will require her to move to Washington from New York. She was promoted to the 9 p.m. news anchor chair last year after serving as a White House correspondent and moderating the network’s infamous town hall with Donald Trump.

“Kaitlan Collins is the perfect person to lead coverage of the new Trump White House, even as she continues to anchor her key primetime show ’The Source,’” CNN Chairman and CEO Mark Thompson said in a Tuesday statement. “Kaitlan is a political journalist of real depth and tenacity who already boasts an amazing record of scoops and exclusive interviews. I’m excited to see what new heights she scales as she combines this key new posting with her duties as a major CNN anchor.”

Collins joined CNN in 2017 after working at The Daily Caller, which was founded by Tucker Carlson. She co-anchored a morning program in 2022 alongside Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon, who was fired before then-CEO Chris Licht’s morning-show experiment ultimately flatlined.

But she never really stopped reporting – in the run-up to the 2024 election, she worked from nearby Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, breaking stories from Florida about Elon Musk’s presence and the President-elect’s cabinet choices.