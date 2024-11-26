‘Wicked’ and ‘Moana 2’ Set to Deliver One of the Biggest Thanksgiving Box Office Feasts Ever

Disney’s sequel is expected to shatter the November record while Universal looks to keep its musical flying high

Moana 2 and Wicked
"Moana 2" and "Wicked" (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

There has never been a Broadway movie adaptation that has earned the opening gross or effusive praise that Universal’s “Wicked” enjoyed this weekend. But even with its $114 million haul from 3,888 domestic screens ahead of a big Thanksgiving weekend, no musical has faced as stiff competition as the film that “Wicked” will be sharing theaters with starting this Wednesday: Disney’s “Moana 2.”

With eight years of family goodwill built by endless rewatches on Disney+, the sequel is expected to break the Thanksgiving record set in 2019 by the second weekend of “Frozen II” with $125 million. Globally, “Moana 2” is looking at a launch total of $225 million with a chance of getting closer to the $295 million global start of “Inside Out 2” this past summer.

Jeremy Fuster

