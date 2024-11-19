Disney Takes Top Position in Race to Make Streaming Work | Earnings Analysis

The question of whether streaming can become a profitable business for major entertainment companies has been a prevailing theme of the past year.

This quarter’s corporate earnings, which concluded last week, showed that Disney is the one company poised to successfully make the pivot from declining linear TV to startup streaming.

Disney squeezed out another quarterly profit in its overall direct to consumer (DTC) streaming business of $321 million, and it had a profitable fiscal year 2024 of $134 million after a dismal $2.61 billion loss in 2023. It now has 236.2 million Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions, about 47.5