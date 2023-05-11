Trump CNN Townhall Kaitlan Collins Nasty

CNN

Hello, He Lied: CNN Goes After Trump Lovers (and Fox Viewers) With a Fabrication-Filled Town Hall

by | May 11, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

CNN flirts with disaster by giving the twice-impeached, soon-to-be-indicted ex-president 70 minutes of prime time air to fume and spew

It took Donald Trump just about three minutes to start spewing lies on CNN’s Wednesday night Town Hall. And he didn’t stop until 70 minutes later. 

He lied about election fraud. He lied about the Jan. 6 insurrection. He lied about his border wall, about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine (claiming he could end the war “in one day”), about the purloined classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and about E. Jean Carroll, the woman whom he sexually assaulted back in the 1990s and whom, just the day before, a jury in New York had awarded five million of Trump’s dollars in a civil defamation suit.

Benjamin Svetkey

