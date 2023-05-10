donald-trump

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

All Eyes on CNN’s Trump Town Hall as Mainstream News Tries to Figure Out How to Cover Him – Again

by | May 10, 2023 @ 8:41 AM

Media experts and watchdogs raise their eyebrows at the difficulty of fact-checking the former president during the ratings-challenged network’s live event

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

CNN’s announcement of Donald Trump’s Wednesday town hall, which will broadcast live as the former president takes questions from CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins alongside undecided New Hampshire Republican presidential primary voters, came as a shock to many amid the cable news network’s strained relationship with Trump — including the former President himself.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
dana-bash-alina-habba

Trump Lawyer Tries – and Fails – to Pivot to Hunter Biden in Contentious CNN Interview About E. Jean Carroll (Video)
mike-pence

Pence Cowers From Criticizing Trump After Sexual Abuse Verdict: ‘Never Heard or Witnessed Behavior of That Nature’
AI and copyright

AI and the Law: It’s the ‘Wild, Wild West’ Out There
Chris Hayes Praises E Jean Carroll After Trump Verdict

Chris Hayes Applauds E. Jean Carroll’s ‘Incredible Act of Real Persistence’ After Trump Verdict (Video)
Cinelounge

Smaller Movie Theaters Got Creative to Survive – and They’ve Earned a Hot Box Office Summer

Trump Flames CNN as ‘Rightfully Desperate’ for Ratings Ahead of His Town Hall on the News Channel
Joe Scarborough on "Morning Joe" (MSNBC)

‘Morning Joe’ Says the ‘Bill Will Come Due’ for Evangelicals Who Support Donald Trump (Video)
Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump Loses Defamation, Sexual Battery Lawsuit Brought by E. Jean Carroll, Jury Awards $5 Million