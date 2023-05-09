Trump Flames CNN as ‘Rightfully Desperate’ for Ratings Ahead of His Town Hall on the News Channel

Donald Trump flamed CNN as “rightfully desperate” for a ratings boost ahead of his Wednesday town hall on the cable news channel.

“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!”

The former president also noted that the town hall “could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me,” encouraging viewers to tune into the primetime interview. “Let’s see what happens?” he added.

A spokesperson for CNN declined to comment on Trump’s Truth Social comments, which came shortly before he lost his defamation and sexual battery lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll.

The town hall, which will air live at 9 p.m. ET on May 10 from St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, will be moderated by CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins, who currently co-anchors “CNN This Morning” alongside Poppy Harlow after Don Lemon parted ways with the network just over two weeks ago.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate will answer questions prompted by Collins as well as a live audience composed of New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters who told the network they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, per CNN.

“CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage,” the cable news network wrote in a statement announcing the town hall. “This event with former President Trump will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.”

The network has faced criticism after announcing the event last week, with several media figures expressing concern that the network is providing the former president with a primetime platform given his false claims regarding the 2020 election.