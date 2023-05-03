Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson (Getty)

Tucker Carlson’s Racist Texts, ‘Creepy Comments’ and Trash-Talk Videos: Somebody’s Got the Knives Out, But Who?

by | May 3, 2023 @ 6:03 PM

Someone is kicking the fired Fox News host while he’s down. Theories range from an ”orchestrated hit job“ to … AI?

Who’s trying to trash Tucker Carlson?

Bad looks for the disgraced Fox host have been leaking all week, from video clips of offensive banter and “creepy comments” captured between show tapings, as Media Matters put it, to his now-infamous “not how white men fight” remark made in a text exchange with a producer.

Josh Dickey

