Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems Settle $1.6 Billion Lawsuit



Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems have settled their $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit.

The court announced the resolution of the case Tuesday on the first day of the trial, after jury had been selected.

Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch had been scheduled to be among the first witnesses in the trial, which legal analysts said was titled heavily against the media company.

The high-stakes defamation trial of Dominion Voting Systems vs. Fox News got underway in earnest, as attorneys seated a jury of 12 Tuesday morning and were expected to begin opening statements by midday before settling over a lunch break.

Fox is accused of defaming Dominion’s immediately following the 2020 presidential election, when some of the network’s guests and hosts suggested that the Denver company’s voting machines had been hacked or compromised.

The network has stridently denied any wrongdoing, saying it was merely reporting what was being said by newsmakers – including Donald Trump and his shrinking circle of lawyers, including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani – who were pushing the unfounded claims.

Benjamin Lindsay contributed to this report.