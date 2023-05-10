CNN’s live townhall Wednesday with Donald Trump might have been well received by the majority pro-Trump audience in the studio where it happened, but if social media is any indication viewers at home felt very different about the event.

The struggling cable news outfit was excoriated widely during the event and for hours after. Critics slammed the broadcast as “not a town hall,” but a “rally” for Trump, and Democratic house member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the network “should be ashamed.”

There were also calls from prominent journalists and media critics for CNN boss Chris Licht to resign. For example from journalist Mark Harris, who offered this brutal assessment of the debacle: “A failure this immense happens when you forget that journalism’s only allegiance is to the truth, and decide instead that your highest priorities are to have no opinion about anything and to platform lies by calling them ‘newsworthy’ or saying, ‘But a lot of people believe him.'”

Harris also broke down what he saw as the key mistakes made, among them CNN agreeing to pack the audience with Trump supporters, and not canceling the event entirely in light of Trump being convicted by a civil trial jury of sexual battery and defamation.

Update: The proper thing for Chris Licht to do now is resign. https://t.co/RXdFXNHUug — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 11, 2023

There were so many mistakes here. 1) Agreeing to an entirely partisan audience as a condition of the interview. 2) Deciding that someone could serve as moderator, host, interviewer and corrector of the record simultaneously. 3) Ignoring Trump's history of lying in your planning.> — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 11, 2023

of the verdict, the show would now have to begin with a 15-minute one-on-one interview with no live audience. 7) Ignoring the many people, including in your own organization, who made ALL these points in advance. This isn't "Who could have known?" People knew, and they said so. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 11, 2023

I'm furious. . . . CNN is anti-American.



In less than an hour, they allowed an authoritarian wannabe to lie constantly while an audience full of his followers applauded. This was not a town hall, it was a rally.



Donald bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade.

He… pic.twitter.com/Q8T3QxfMCL — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) May 11, 2023

Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming author E. Jean Carroll in civil court on Tuesday, was granted an hour-long interview with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, during which he denied Carroll’s charges, spoke fondly of the January 6 Capitol rioters, and made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Trump said Carroll’s charges were made against him as a form of “election interference,” before discrediting and mocking her, to which the town hall audience applauded and laughed.

One Twitter user deemed the interview a “stand up comedy show.”

This CNN town hall event is a stand up comedy show.



CNN looks terrible.pic.twitter.com/yjUZv8s2V4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2023

An unnamed CNN on-air personality deemed the network’s coverage a “Trump infomercial,” according to The Daily Beast.

Immediate reaction from a CNN on-air personality to me just now on this Trump town hall: "It is so bad. I was cautiously optimistic despite the criticism. It is awful. It's a Trump infomercial. We're going to get crushed." — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 11, 2023

When asked about the January 6 riots, Trump celebrated those who stormed the Capitol, speaking of his supporters, “they thought the election was rigged. And they were there proud.”

“They were there with love in their heart,” he continued. “That was an unbelievable and it was a beautiful day.”

President Joe Biden tweeted a video in response to these assertions, placing Trump’s statements above a video displaying the violence of the insurrection. “The January 6th rioters were not good people,” Biden wrote. “End of story.”

There were not fine people on both sides of Charlottesville.



The January 6th rioters were not good people.



End of story. pic.twitter.com/1Jc9yQwTvh — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 11, 2023

The town hall interview, which took place in New Hampshire Wednesday night, was criticized by some Democrats even before it aired. Many were skeptical of CNN’s willingness to give the former president such a large platform with so much airtime amid his myriad legal scandals.

Another viewer believes Trump’s continued denial of Carroll’s allegations on CNN were grounds for another defamation lawsuit.

If I were E Jean Carroll's lawyer I would file new defamation charges tomorrow morning. And then seek summary judgement. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 11, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) slammed CNN’s coverage, tweeting that the network allowed the town hall to “be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of [the January 6 Capitol riots], and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.”

CNN should be ashamed of themselves.



They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.



The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

Below are some more critiques of the town hall, from Collins’ lack of assertiveness to the hall’s fully Republican and GOP-leaning independent live audience, and more:

This CNN townhall is a good view into our current politics. 25 minutes spent entirely on Stop the Steal, Jan 6, E Jean Carrol with some insane Trump moments



but a GOP audience who still claps at almost everything he says — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 11, 2023

Me watching the CNN townhall.



"I'm caught in a time loop, this is exactly where it all went wrong" pic.twitter.com/pJG2UR49yp — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 11, 2023

CNN is basically Trump TV tonight pic.twitter.com/YZfvTF3LZk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2023

This “town hall” should live in infamy. It should be taught in journalism school and media programs as one of the lowest points there ever was. Trump is just on a rampage of lies and Kaitlin Collins is getting utterly trampled by them — ❤️ Umair (@umairh) May 11, 2023