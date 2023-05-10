CNN’s live townhall Wednesday with Donald Trump might have been well received by the majority pro-Trump audience in the studio where it happened, but if social media is any indication viewers at home felt very different about the event.
The struggling cable news outfit was excoriated widely during the event and for hours after. Critics slammed the broadcast as “not a town hall,” but a “rally” for Trump, and Democratic house member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the network “should be ashamed.”
There were also calls from prominent journalists and media critics for CNN boss Chris Licht to resign. For example from journalist Mark Harris, who offered this brutal assessment of the debacle: “A failure this immense happens when you forget that journalism’s only allegiance is to the truth, and decide instead that your highest priorities are to have no opinion about anything and to platform lies by calling them ‘newsworthy’ or saying, ‘But a lot of people believe him.'”
Harris also broke down what he saw as the key mistakes made, among them CNN agreeing to pack the audience with Trump supporters, and not canceling the event entirely in light of Trump being convicted by a civil trial jury of sexual battery and defamation.
Trump, who was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming author E. Jean Carroll in civil court on Tuesday, was granted an hour-long interview with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, during which he denied Carroll’s charges, spoke fondly of the January 6 Capitol rioters, and made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
Trump said Carroll’s charges were made against him as a form of “election interference,” before discrediting and mocking her, to which the town hall audience applauded and laughed.
One Twitter user deemed the interview a “stand up comedy show.”
An unnamed CNN on-air personality deemed the network’s coverage a “Trump infomercial,” according to The Daily Beast.
When asked about the January 6 riots, Trump celebrated those who stormed the Capitol, speaking of his supporters, “they thought the election was rigged. And they were there proud.”
“They were there with love in their heart,” he continued. “That was an unbelievable and it was a beautiful day.”
President Joe Biden tweeted a video in response to these assertions, placing Trump’s statements above a video displaying the violence of the insurrection. “The January 6th rioters were not good people,” Biden wrote. “End of story.”
The town hall interview, which took place in New Hampshire Wednesday night, was criticized by some Democrats even before it aired. Many were skeptical of CNN’s willingness to give the former president such a large platform with so much airtime amid his myriad legal scandals.
Another viewer believes Trump’s continued denial of Carroll’s allegations on CNN were grounds for another defamation lawsuit.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) slammed CNN’s coverage, tweeting that the network allowed the town hall to “be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of [the January 6 Capitol riots], and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.”
Below are some more critiques of the town hall, from Collins’ lack of assertiveness to the hall’s fully Republican and GOP-leaning independent live audience, and more: