CNN republicans democrats

Can CNN find a balance for both conservative and liberal viewers? (CNN, Getty Images)

Is CNN’s Pivot to the Center a Smart Business Move or the Dumbest Idea Ever?

by | August 24, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The cable news network is making big changes — Brian Stelter’s out, Chris Wallace is in — as it maneuvers toward middle ground (as if that still exists)

Back in 2018, deep in the dark days of the Trump administration, CNN began running a new series of advertisements for itself. They were called the “Facts First” spots and mostly involved people mistaking a banana for an apple.

“This is an apple,” one of the 60-second promos began, showing a plump red honeycrisp in front of a white backdrop as a piano tinkled a pensive tune. “Some people might tell you it’s a banana. They might scream ‘banana, banana, banana’ over and over again. They might put banana in all caps. You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple.”

Benjamin Svetkey

