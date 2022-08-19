Don Lemon, left, and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at CNN amid big changes at the news network. (CNN)

Don Lemon, Jim Acosta Expected to Stay at CNN Despite New, More Neutral Direction (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by | August 19, 2022 @ 5:35 PM

News network’s new CEO and chairman Chris Licht hasn’t planned beyond Brian Stelter and Jeffrey Toobin ousters

Don Lemon and Jim Acosta, two of CNN’s most opinionated and outspoken on-air journalists, are expected to stay at the network despite its new direction to a less overtly left-wing bent, an individual with knowledge of the network’s plan told TheWrap. 

Since the sudden, inelegant firing of chief media correspondent Brian Stelter this week and the cancellation of his show, “Reliable Sources,” the CNN newsroom has been abuzz with speculation over who might be next to go, as the message has spread that the network is going more middle of the road. 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

