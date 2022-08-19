News network’s new CEO and chairman Chris Licht hasn’t planned beyond Brian Stelter and Jeffrey Toobin ousters

Since the sudden , inelegant firing of chief media correspondent Brian Stelter this week and the cancellation of his show, “Reliable Sources,” the CNN newsroom has been abuzz with speculation over who might be next to go, as the message has spread that the network is going more middle of the road.

Don Lemon and Jim Acosta, two of CNN’s most opinionated and outspoken on-air journalists, are expected to stay at the network despite its new direction to a less overtly left-wing bent, an individual with knowledge of the network’s plan told TheWrap.

The rumor mill has understandably turned to Lemon, who in recent years has been overtly opinionated and politically progressive in his anchoring of the primetime news slot — whether discussing the Black Lives Matter movement, misdoings of the Trump administration or the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Acosta, the chief domestic correspondent, has equally been a topic of the rumor mill, as someone who’s frequently trolled on Fox News for his vigorous reporting style, and challenging Republicans who defend, for example, denying the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

The individual with knowledge said that despite the speculation, there has been no plan set by CNN’s new CEO and chairman, Chris Licht, beyond the decision of Stelter and the exiting of legal analyst Jeff Toobin last week.

A CNN insider said that “no decisions are being made” yet and said only that Licht is “weeks away” from announcing major programming changes.

Furthermore, insiders at Warner Bros. Discovery have not been advised of a plan to eliminate either high-profile journalist.

A spokeswoman for CNN declined to comment on Lemon and Acosta.

Nonetheless, a top CNN insider told TheWrap this week that Licht is seeking to establish a more neutral voice as a news platform — one that’s less associated with a left-wing lens. “It’s not a good brand position to be the opposite of Fox News,” said a network insider familiar with Licht’s thinking. “He wants to be tough and no bulls—, but not affiliated with a side. It’s fair to say he doesn’t like the CNN vs. Fox thing.”

That is also clearly the position of Licht’s bosses, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav and board member and major shareholder John Malone. In late 2021, Malone said in a CNBC interview that CNN should return to nonpartisan journalism once under Discovery’s control. “I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” Malone said at the time.

The influential board member hasn’t been shy about making that view known internally since then, according to a top media executive who has heard the chatter. “Everyone knows that Zas [WBD CEO David Zaslav] exists to please him… and Licht exists to please Zas,” the executive said.

Perhaps to his regret, Stelter called out Malone in February, accusing the billionaire of criticizing CNN without actually watching it and creating an atmosphere of anxiety in the newsroom. “Malone’s comments stoked fears that Discovery might stifle CNN journalists and steer away from calling out indecency and injustice,” Stelter wrote in his widely read media newsletter at the time.