Brian Stelter is out as CNN’s chief media correspondent and host of “Reliable Sources.”

Stelter’s exit comes less than four months after Chris Licht took over as head of CNN, following reports that the CEO was not a fan of Stelter’s opinionated style. Licht informed Stelter of the decision on Wednesday, and Sunday will be the final episode of “Reliable Sources.”

“I’m grateful for my nine years with CNN, proud of what we accomplished on ‘Reliable Sources’ and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world,” Stelter said in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential. I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”

In a statement of her own, CNN’s chief of talent and content development Amy Entelis said Stelter “departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

A network spokesperson added: “We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

After being tapped by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to take over CNN, Licht sought to make CNN more straight news reporting and dial down the opinion anchor and hosting. Stelter is a strong example of opinion-led journalism and was a leading voice on the network criticizing the misinformation of the Trump administration and how that was impacting news culture and democracy.

“Reliable Sources” has struggled with ratings in recent months. In June, it posted its lowest ratings since 2001, only securing an average of about 585,000 total viewers. A meager 79,000 of those eyeballs came from the key 25-54 cable news demographic.

Stelter began his career blogging about cable news as a student. He went on to become a media reporter for the New York Times before joining CNN as host of “Reliable Sources” nine years ago. The program was the longest running show on CNN, celebrating 30 years in March.