Jeffrey Toobin Exits CNN After 20 Years as Legal Analyst

CNN and analyst Jeffrey Toobin have parted ways, with both the longtime legal analyst and writer for the news network since 2002 informing staff that he would be exiting.

“Dear Friends, I wanted to let you know that after twenty years I’ve decided to leave CNN after my vacation,” Toobin announced on Twitter Friday. “It was great to spend my last day on air, like so many before, with my pals at Sit Room, AC360 and Don Lemon Tonight. It’s been a privilege (and fun) being your colleague. The work of CNN is enormously important, and I know you’ll continue doing it with the same passion and intelligence as always.”

He went on to give a heads-up on his next book — about the Oklahoma City bombing — which comes out next year.

Friends, I’ve decided that, after 20 years, I’m leaving @cnn after my vacation. Was great to spend my last day on air with pals Wolf, Anderson and Don. Love all my former colleagues. Watch for my next book, about the Oklahoma City bombing, coming in 2023 from @simonandschuster — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) August 12, 2022

“We are grateful for Jeffrey’s contributions to the network over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement.

In 2020, the New Yorker fired Toobin after he was caught masturbating on a Zoom call. Seven months later, he made his return to CNN on Thursdays, saying he was “on leave” and that he was “incredibly grateful to CNN for taking [him] back.” More recently, CNN brought Toobin on to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court is abolishing the right to an abortion. And viewers were not pleased with the network’s decision.