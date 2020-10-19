The New Yorker has suspended writer Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself on a Zoom call last week with staff from the magazine and WNYC radio, VICE reported on Monday.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin said in a statement to VICE.

Toobin, who is also the chief legal analyst at CNN, will additionally be taking some “time off” from the network following the incident, a CNN spokesperson told TheWrap.

“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” the spokesperson said.

As VICE pointed out Monday, Toobin hasn’t tweeted using his personal Twitter account since Oct. 13. The last message to his over-270k followers was analysis surrounding Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing. His bio on the site still identifies him as a staff writer for the New Yorker and chief legal analyst for CNN.

A representative for the New Yorker did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Toobin is a leading political voice and has been for years, rising to prominence thanks to his work and sometimes-fiery appearances on CNN.