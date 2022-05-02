CNN Roasted for Having Jeffrey Toobin on to Talk About the End of Roe v Wade

On Monday night a leaked draft opinion all but confirmed that the increasingly unaccountable Supreme Court of the United States intends to abolish the right to an abortion. And for some reason, CNN decided to bring Jeffrey Toobin on the air to talk about it shortly after.

And a big topic at hand: Whether or not the leak itself, rather than the decision, is bad for the Supreme Court.

Of course, the cable network was thoroughly mocked for it by frustrated supporters of Roe v Wade who saw both the decision to have Toobin on, and what the discussion focused on, as a sad failure on CNN’s part.

Toobin appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” in a segment excerpted and shared by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter. The excerpt shared by Stelter focused on a peculiar element of the matter: The leak itself.

"There has never been a leak of a vote, much less an actual opinion, much less in a case of this significance," @JeffreyToobin says. He calls it a "shattering experience for the justices" and says "I really don't know how the institution is going to recover." pic.twitter.com/ndkFO9vq0u — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 3, 2022

Toobin, a lawyer and legal analyst, was caught masturbating during a work zoom call in 2020. After losing one of his jobs and spending a short period of time away from the spotlight, he has largely returned to his pre-Zoom mishap prominence, something that has been criticized well before tonight.

That whole thing was repeatedly mentioned by people who objected to the substance of his comments as well as his appearance at all — apparently via Zoom. You can see a sampling of those reactions below.

Dude got caught masturbating by coworkers, somehow keeps his job, and is very concerned about decorum of the high court rather than substance. Now that’s the American Dream. https://t.co/HXm3gL8tBb — Angry Son 🚩 🇵🇸 (@3rdimpactjamz) May 3, 2022

How important is today's Roe v Wade news? More important than jerking off on a Zoom. https://t.co/aPTKD0IntA — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) May 3, 2022

This is why we really needed Jeffrey Toobin and his dick to be on TV, huh? https://t.co/TawMbdH6v2 — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) May 3, 2022

Yes this is the really important angle of this story 🙄 https://t.co/4uMsXafRl7 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 3, 2022

Clearly for this egregious breach of workplace protocol, somebody at the supreme court needs to be suspended for six weeks and then brought back with no repercussions and no one ever talks about it again https://t.co/pGM5YRR9cz — August J. Pollak (@AugustJPollak) May 3, 2022

Why is toobin still allowed to be on zoom https://t.co/7tHwVKfvrS — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 3, 2022

Interviewing a guy who exposed himself on Zoom about this instead of a woman is… a choice. https://t.co/27OnGgOtnt — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) May 3, 2022

They brought on Jeffrey “caught with my pants down” Toobin to talk about a malicious and vile court decision affecting women?? Tell me you’re not taking the issue seriously without telling me you’re not taking the issue seriously. https://t.co/SIBA4JnoYP — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) May 3, 2022

Others pointed out that Toobin’s alarmist adoption of GOP talking points is at odds with court history, including the Roe v Wade decision itself.