Alex Wagner’s MSNBC Debut Tops CNN With 2 Million Total Viewers

by | August 17, 2022 @ 3:44 PM

Fox News’ ”Hannity“ still won the 9 p.m. hour, with more viewers than both MSNBC and CNN combined

Alex Wagner’s primetime debut on MSNBC scored 2 million total viewers on Tuesday night, which blew CNN’s 9 p.m. hour out of the water but wasn’t enough to surpass Sean Hannity on Fox News.

The show — which featured guests Mark Leibovich, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) and Joyce Vance — managed about 183,000 viewers in the key cable news 25-54 demographic. That’s compared to “CNN Tonight,” which drew a total audience of about 866,000 and 176,000 in the key demo, according to Nielsen.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win for NBC

Alex Wagner Opens MSNBC Show Reminiscing With Childhood Friend Chris Hayes: ‘Look Ma, We Did It, No Hands’ (Video)
ABC The Bachelorette TV Ratings

‘The Bachelorette’ Powers ABC to a Monday Primetime Ratings Victory
sean hannity donald trump

Sean Hannity on FBI’s Trump Investigation: ‘Being a Felon Is Not a Disqualification’ for the Presidency

Ratings: WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ Wins Another Friday Night for Fox

Fox News’ Steve Doocy Says Trump Should Call for an ‘End to the Violent Rhetoric’ Against FBI (Video)
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Posts Big Thursday Primetime Ratings – But CBS Doesn’t Win the Night
Fox News Airs Fake Image of Trump Raid Judge Photoshopped on Epstein's Body

Brian Kilmeade Tries to Clarify Photoshopped Jeffrey Epstein Meme Aired on Fox News in ‘Jest’ (Video)

Fox News Airs Edited Photo of Trump Raid Judge Photoshopped Over Jeffrey Epstein (Video)

Fox News ‘Sounds More Like Infowars’ Than Ever Before, Infowars Host Says (Video)
Shannon Bream (Fox News)

‘Fox News Sunday’ Names Shannon Bream as Anchor