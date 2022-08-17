The popular competition series was once again the most-watched and highest-rated

The episode, which saw contestants compete in the second week of live shows to make it one step closer to the finale, took home a 0.73 in the target demo and 6.4 million total viewers. NBC’s newer competition series “Password” managed to keep up the momentum with a 0.43 and 4 million viewers, making the network Tuesday’s top dog.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has another ratings win to its name after posting the best primetime ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic as well as the highest total viewership Tuesday.

Most of the other broadcast networks opted for re-airings, but even in reruns CBS’ “FBI” franchise manages to rake in the viewers. The network was the second most-watched of the night with 3.2 million (but couldn’t beat ABC in the demo).

The CW premiered two new series, “Leonardo” (0.04 and 543,000) and “Devils” (0.03 and 278,000). They fared about as well as new episodes ever do during broadcast on the network.

Here’s how primetime shook out among the major broadcasters:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.64 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 5.6 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

At 10, "Password" unlocked a 0.43 in the demo and 4 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with an average 0.41 in the demo, but CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million. CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.26 in the demo, and ABC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.3 million.

ABC had a night of game show reruns, starting with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which spun a 0.52 in the demo and 3.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. It was followed by “Generation Gap,” which secured a 0.37 demo rating and 2 million total viewers at 9. “Celebrity Family Feud” brought up the rear with a 0.34 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 10.

As for CBS, encores of the “FBI” franchise were on the slate. The O.G. series was first, with a 0.28 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. Next, “FBI: International” picked up a 0.26 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 9. At 10, “FBI: Most Wanted” managed a 0.24 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.12 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 627,000. A rerun of “So You Think You Can Dance” sashayed to a 0.13 in the demo and 655,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. A re-airing of “Fantasy Island” sailed to a 0.12 demo rating and 597,000 total viewers at 9.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.04 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 410,000. The network premiered two new series on Tuesday, beginning with “Leonardo,” which had a 0.04 and 543,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. “Devils” got a 0.03 and 278,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither The CW nor Fox air original primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with an average demo score of 0.3 while posting 1.1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” kicked off primetime with a 0.3 rating and 1.0 million total viewers at 8 p.m. “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” followed at 9 with a 0.4 demo score and 1.2 million total viewers at 9. “Mujer de Nadie” closed out the night with a 0.3 demo score and 1.0 million total viewers at 10.

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.2 average score and 887,000 total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.2 rating in the demo while drawing 869,000 total viewers. At 9, “Amor Valiente” elicited a 0.2 demo rating and 805,000 total viewers before “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime with a 0.3 demo rating and 953,000 total viewers.