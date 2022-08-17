‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win for NBC

by | August 17, 2022 @ 2:32 PM

The popular competition series was once again the most-watched and highest-rated

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has another ratings win to its name after posting the best primetime ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic as well as the highest total viewership Tuesday.

The episode, which saw contestants compete in the second week of live shows to make it one step closer to the finale, took home a 0.73 in the target demo and 6.4 million total viewers. NBC’s newer competition series “Password” managed to keep up the momentum with a 0.43 and 4 million viewers, making the network Tuesday’s top dog.

Katie Campione

