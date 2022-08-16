‘The Bachelorette’ Powers ABC to a Monday Primetime Ratings Victory

But it was CBS that scored the most overall viewers

Powered partly by its success, ABC notched the best average demo rating of the night with a 0.64 score. Yet it was CBS, with 3.0 million total average viewers, that drew the biggest audience on the night.

Who says romance is dead? ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was Monday’s highest-rated and most-watched offering across all of primetime, with a 0.76 score in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic and 3.2 million total overall viewers.

Funny how these broadcast battles turn out, right?

Here’s how Monday night shook out among the broadcast networks:

ABC was first in the ratings, with an average 0.64 rating in the target demo, but second in total average viewers with 2.8 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data. “The Bachelorette” ran from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and drew a primetime-leading 0.76 demo score and 3.2 million total viewers. It was followed by “Claim to Fame,” which garnered a 0.39 demo score and 1.9 million total viewers.

NBC finished second with an average 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demo and third in total average viewers with 2.6 million. At 8 p.m., the Peacock aired a two-hour episode of “American Ninja Warrior,” which raced to a 0.39 demo score and 2.9 million total viewers. At 10, a re-run of “The Weakest Link” put together a 0.25 demo score and 2.0 million total viewers.

Fox was third in the ratings with an average demo score of 0.32, but fourth in total average viewers with 1.5 million. The network relied on unscripted competition series “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” which collected a 0.29 demo score and 1.5 million total viewers, and “Beat Shazam,” which drummed up a 0.34 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers. Fox does not air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

CBS ended up in fourth in ratings with an average demo score of 0.27, but first in total average viewership with 3.0 million. Never count out the broad appeal of sitcom and procedural reruns. At 8, “The Neighborhood” earned a 0.35 rating in the prime audience target and 3.1 million total viewers. It was followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” (0.30, 2.8 million), “NCIS” (0.26, 3.1 million) and “NCIS: Hawaii” (0.24, 2.8 million).

The CW was last in ratings with an average demo score of 0.07 and last in total average viewers with 404,000. At 8, “Roswell, New Mexico” landed a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 target and 486,000 total viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” scared up a 0.06 demo score and 322,000 total viewers. Like Fox, The CW does not air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with an average demo score of 0.3 while posting 1.1 million total average viewers. “Mexicana Y El Guero” kicked off primetime at 8 with a 0.3 ad-friendly rating and 1.0 million total viewers. “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” followed at 9 with a 0.4 demo score and 1.3 million total viewers. “Mujer De Nadie” closed out the night with a 0.3 demo score and 1.0 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.2 average score and 932,000 total average viewers. “Top Chef: VIP,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., cooked up a 0.2 rating in the ad-friendly audience target while drawing 919,000 total viewers. At 9, “Amor Valiente” elicited a 0.2 demo rating and 832,000 total viewers before “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” closed out primetime with a 0.3 demo rating and 972,000 total viewers.