ABC The Bachelorette TV Ratings

ABC's "The Bachelorette" dominates primetime ratings. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

‘The Bachelorette’ Powers ABC to a Monday Primetime Ratings Victory

by | August 16, 2022 @ 2:07 PM

But it was CBS that scored the most overall viewers

Who says romance is dead? ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was Monday’s highest-rated and most-watched offering across all of primetime, with a 0.76 score in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic and 3.2 million total overall viewers.

Powered partly by its success, ABC notched the best average demo rating of the night with a 0.64 score. Yet it was CBS, with 3.0 million total average viewers, that drew the biggest audience on the night.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Late Night Women TV Hosts

‘Someday It Won’t Seem So Weird': Why Don’t More Women Host Late-Night TV?

Ratings: WWE’s ‘Smackdown’ Wins Another Friday Night for Fox

‘TikTok Bachelor’ Scores More Viewers Than ABC’s Reality Hit – on a Fraction of the Budget
Cassandra Butcher & Helen Hoehne Split

‘Why Has It Taken 75 Years to Add Black Members?’ Hollywood PR Exec Confronts HFPA President at Festival Event (Exclusive)
Streaming Subscribers and ARPU

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
jurassic-world-dominion-cast

Universal Earns $3 Billion at Global Box Office in Calendar Year, the 1st Studio Since 2019 to Hit That Mark

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts
CBS Big Brother Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Posts Big Thursday Primetime Ratings – But CBS Doesn’t Win the Night

How College-Set TV Shows Are Finally Portraying the Student Loan Debt Crisis
Full Mint Films Web 3 Hollywood

Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3

Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video