‘Big Brother’ Posts Big Thursday Primetime Ratings – But CBS Doesn’t Win the Night

by | August 12, 2022 @ 3:26 PM

Fox takes the night with live sports

CBS’ “Big Brother” is a reliable bet to be primetime’s highest-rated title whenever a new episode airs. But despite leading the night on Thursday with a healthy 0.76 rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic, CBS wasn’t actually the highest-rated network overall.

Instead, Fox managed to net the most impressive average demo rating on the night with a 0.65. It was also the most-watched network overall Thursday with 3.1 million total average viewers.

