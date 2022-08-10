‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Primetime Tuesday Ratings With First Live Show of the Season

by | August 10, 2022 @ 3:40 PM

The debut of ”Password“ also helped NBC notch the highest ratings and biggest audience of the night

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was the primetime ratings champion on Tuesday. The first live show of the season boosted the broadcast to an impressive 0.74 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was by far the highest rating of the night. The episode was also the most-watched fare of the night with 6.5 million people tuning in.

The network netted the highest rating and the biggest audience overall on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t just because of “AGT.” 

Katie Campione

