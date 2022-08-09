ABC Bachelorette TV Ratings

ABC's "The Bachelorette" claims the Monday night primetime ratings crown. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO

‘The Bachelorette’ Gets Monday’s Primetime Ratings Rose for ABC

by | August 9, 2022 @ 2:34 PM

The romantic competition series scored the highest key demo rating and the most overall viewers

“The Bachelorette” stole the audience’s heart en route to claiming Monday night’s best ratings and viewership.

The ABC broadcast, which is in its 19th (!) season, delivered major drama among its contestants last night as it scored a 0.7 rating in the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic. The episode was also the most-watched overall primetime offer with 3.3 million total viewers, though ABC was not the most-watched network overall.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

