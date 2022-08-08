But ABC won out in total viewers, thanks to a rerun of ”20/20“

The Fox broadcast featured the return of Karrion Kross, who was inserted into the feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, making for an exciting night that raked in a 0.49 demo rating. This comes on the heels of last Monday’s “Raw” scoring its biggest audience in two years, with 2.3 million people tuning in.

“WWE Friday Night Smackdown” wrestled its way to the top of the ratings charts once again last week.

However, “Friday Night Smackdown’s” 2.1 million viewers couldn’t beat ABC’s “20/20” rerun, which managed 3 million total viewers — the most of the night. The episode also had a 0.31 in the demo.

Here’s how the rest of primetime went down across the major broadcast networks:

Fox, which aired “Friday Night Smackdown” across primetime, was first in ratings with an average 0.49 rating in the key demo, while ABC was first in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data.

ABC was second in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo. CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings with an average 0.23 in the demo. Fox was third in total viewers with an average of 2.1 million, and NBC was fourth with 1.6 million.

On ABC, “Fatal Flaw” aired to a 0.28 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a rerun of “20/20” received a 0.31 demo rating and 3 million total viewers.

CBS kicked things off with “Secret Celebrity Renovations,” which secured a 0.23 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. That was followed by two encore episodes of “Blue Bloods.” The first had a 0.21 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers, while the second earned a 0.24 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers.

For NBC, a re-airing of “American Ninja Warrior” took home a 0.23 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Dateline” drew a 0.21 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.04 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 241,000. A rerun of “Killer Camp” got a 0.04 demo rating and 244,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and an episode of “Dynasty” aired to a 0.04 demo rating and 237,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision took the lead in ratings with a 0.3 average in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 1.1 million. “Mexicana y El Guero” began at 8 and scrounged up a 0.3 key demo rating and 935,000 total viewers. “Herencia: Legado Amor” followed with the network’s highest scores of 0.4 and 1.3 million total viewers. Then, “Mujer de Nadie” finished the night with a 0.3 demo score and 1.1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with an average 0.2 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 986,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., elicited a 0.3 demo score and 1.2 million total viewers. At 9, “Amor Valiente” managed to secure a 0.2 rating in the key demo and 818,000 viewers. At 10, “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime with a 0.2 key demo score and 850,000 total viewers.