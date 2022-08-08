Ratings: ‘WWE Friday Night Smackdown’ Pummels Its Way to Top of the Demo Again

by | August 8, 2022 @ 4:16 PM

But ABC won out in total viewers, thanks to a rerun of ”20/20“

“WWE Friday Night Smackdown” wrestled its way to the top of the ratings charts once again last week. 

The Fox broadcast featured the return of Karrion Kross, who was inserted into the feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, making for an exciting night that raked in a 0.49 demo rating. This comes on the heels of last Monday’s “Raw” scoring its biggest audience in two years, with 2.3 million people tuning in.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

