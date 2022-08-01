WWE Smackdown FOx Ratings

"WWE Smackdown" continues to draw big audiences for Fox. (Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

Fox Is Friday’s Highest-Rated Primetime Network Thanks to ‘WWE Smackdown’

by | August 1, 2022 @ 3:16 PM

The wrestling event scored the night’s best ratings, but was not broadcast’s most-watched title

Fox’s “WWE Smackdown” scored a knockout Friday night as broadcast’s highest-rated show in primetime in the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic with a 0.5 score. However, it was CBS’ “Blue Bloods” that notched the most overall viewers on the night with 2.86 million.

Thanks to the WWE, Fox was the highest-rated network on the night in the advertiser-friendly demo with a 0.52 average score. Despite the strength of “Blue Bloods,” it was actually ABC that secured the largest total average viewership with 2.7 million — “20/20” is the gift that keeps on giving over decades.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

