‘Big Brother’ Big Ratings Help CBS Dominate Thursday Primetime

The reality series was both the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast title in primetime

As audiences continue to wait for many of their favorite scripted series to return with new episodes this fall, live sports and reality competition series have been trading the nightly broadcast primetime ratings crown back and forth. On Thursday night, it was the unscripted reality genre that claimed the largest victory.

CBS’ “Big Brother” scored the biggest ratings in the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic Thursday with a 0.8 score and the largest overall audience with 3.5 million total viewers.

But despite the strong showing, CBS was not actually the most-watched network on the night. That honor belongs to ABC, which drew 2.8 million total average viewers across primetime. Never a dull moment when it comes to broadcast battles.

Here’s how primetime shook out among the major networks Thursday:

CBS was first in the ratings with a 0.4 average rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo, but second in total average viewers with 2.7 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data. A rerun of the network staple and hit prequel series “Young Sheldon” kicked off primetime at 8 p.m. with a 0.3 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. At 8:30, a rerun of breakout sitcom “Ghosts” — which returns with new episodes this fall — notched a 0.3 rating and 2.7 million total viewers. “Big Brother” took home the aforementioned ratings crown with a hefty 0.8 score and 3.5 million total viewers. Finally, a rerun of “CSI: Las Vegas” closed out primetime with a 0.2 demo score and 1.6 million total viewers. CBS audiences are really getting their money’s worth lately.

ABC was second in the ratings with a 0.3 average demo score, and first in total average viewers with 2.8 million. At 8, “Press Your Luck” proved mighty lucky with a strong 0.5 score in the 18-49 target range, not to mention 3.4 million total viewers. It was the second highest-rated and most-watched show on broadcast during Thursday’s primetime lineups. It was followed at 9 by “Generation Gap,” which also performed with a 0.4 demo score and 3.1 million total viewers. And at 10, “The Con” conjured up a 0.2 rating score and 2 million total viewers.

NBC was third in the ratings with a 0.2 average demo score and 2.2 million total average viewers. The Peacock aired a night of trusty “Law & Order” reruns. It began at 8 with “Law & Order” (0.2, 2.3 million) before segueing into “Law & Order: SVU” (0.3, 2.6 million) at 9 and then “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (0.2, 1.8 million) at 10.

Fox was fourth in the ratings with a 0.2 average demo score but just 858,000 total average viewers. “MasterChef” cooked up a 0.2 in the demo ratings and 1.1 million total viewers. Then audiences were hit with back-to-back reruns of “Welcome to Flatch” — the first episode notched a 0.1 rating and 575,000 total viewers while the second episode garnered a 0.1 rating and 528,000 total viewers, respectively.

The CW was fifth in the ratings with a 0.0 average demo score and 316,000 total average viewers. At 8, “Walker” earned a 0.0 demo score and 352,000 total viewers and at 9 “The Flash” stumbled to a 0.0 rating and 281,000 total viewers.

Neither Fox nor The CW airs primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.3 average demo rating and 967,000 total average viewers. “Mexicana Y El Guero” started primetime with a 0.2 score in the ad-friendly audience target and 874,000 total viewers. “La Herencia, Un Legado de Amor” was next at 9 with a strong 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. And “Mujer De Nadie” closed things out at 10 with a 0.3 demo score and 894,000 total viewers.

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.2 demo score and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Casa De Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., earned a 0.3 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente,” which ran from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., earned a 0.2 demo score and 969,000 total viewers.