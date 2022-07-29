CBS Big Brother Ratings

"Big Brother" scores CBS another primetime ratings victory. (CBS)

‘Big Brother’ Big Ratings Help CBS Dominate Thursday Primetime

by | July 29, 2022 @ 6:53 PM

The reality series was both the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast title in primetime

CBS’ “Big Brother” scored the biggest ratings in the highly-coveted 18-49 demographic Thursday with a 0.8 score and the largest overall audience with 3.5 million total viewers.

As audiences continue to wait for many of their favorite scripted series to return with new episodes this fall, live sports and reality competition series have been trading the nightly broadcast primetime ratings crown back and forth. On Thursday night, it was the unscripted reality genre that claimed the largest victory.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

