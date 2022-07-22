Former President Donald Trump's 187 minutes of inaction as an armed mob attacked the US Capitol was the focus of the second primetime Jan. 6 hearing by the House committee. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Tops Jan. 6 Hearings in Total Viewers – But CNN Takes the Demo

by | July 22, 2022 @ 1:31 PM

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel’s audience is clearly not interested in the broadcasts

MSNBC has proven to be top dog among the cable news networks when it comes to the U.S. House special committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. The network has consistently scored the highest in terms of total viewers, but has battled it out with CNN for the largest audience in the key advertiser-coveted 25-54 year old news demographic.

The eighth hearing — which is the final hearing until September — aired in primetime across ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN and MSNBC on Thursday to 17 million total viewers. MSNBC once again had the most total viewers among the cable news networks with 4.7 million, according to preliminary data from Nielsen. However, its 584,000 demo viewers couldn’t beat CNN’s 727,000. Addtionally, CNN attracted 2.9 million total viewers.

