As the House Committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riots continue to unfold, its findings are eliciting a wide range of reactions from political pundits, including Fox News host Martha MacCallum. The anchor and executive editor of “The Story with Martha MacCallum” took to the airwaves after details of Donald Trump’s behavior during his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results came to light Tuesday.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump was “f—ing furious” that his crowd did not appear large enough on January 6 and that he didn’t care that his supporters were carrying weapons because they didn’t pose a threat to him specifically. Hutchinson said the president threw his lunch against the wall after Bill Barr told the media there was not enough evidence of election fraud to overturn the results.

“I’m not sure that it really shocks anybody that the president — knowing what we’ve seen observing him over the years — if he got angry, that he might throw his lunch,” MacCallum said on Fox News.

Watch the live segment at the top of this post.

“I’m not sure that any of this is wholly out of character with the Donald Trump and the President Trump that people came to know over the years,” MacCallum said. “And there’s a lot of people out there who obviously shared his feelings of frustration over the course of those days. The problem was that they couldn’t back it up with anything in the courts and they couldn’t back it up with the evidence they produced. That obviously was probably a source of deep frustration as well. Things were clearly not going his way.”

During her testimony, Hutchinson said Trump attempted to force the presidential vehicle to take him to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that “there were discussions about him giving another speech outside the Capitol before going in.” These discussions apparently took place despite the urging of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and White House lawyers to keep the president away from the Capitol during the events of the day.