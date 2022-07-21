More Jan. 6 Committee Hearings to Be Scheduled for September: ‘The Dam Has Begun to Break’￼

The Jan. 6 Special Committee isn’t done yet — more hearings will be scheduled for as soon as September, the committee said Thursday.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger had hinted last week that the committee would re-convene, but gave no timeline. On Thursday night, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said that the committee would come back in September to consider even more new evidence and testimony.

“Doors have opened, more subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break,” Cheney said.

The announcement came during the Thursday night hearing in Washington, which had initially been billed as the last. Instead, it will stand as the Part 1 finale, with an unknown number of additional hearings to come.

MSNBC was first to report the September plans.