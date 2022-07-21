Jan. 6 Hearings Day 8: All Eyes on What Trump Did for 187 Minutes While Riots Raged

Donald Trump’s minute-by-minute actions, and inactions, during the January 6 Capitol riot were under a microscope in the eighth hearing of the Special Committee, which painted a picture Thursday of an uncaring President who watched the attack on TV – even as everyone around him knew he was the only one who could stop it.

The hearing focused on 187 minutes of Jan. 6: from the moment Trump concluded his 1 p.m. rally at The Ellipse, urging his followers to march on the Capitol, until 4:17 p.m., when Trump finally released a video telling them to go home. Two Trump White House staff members — former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews — were on hand to detail that time period.

Pottinger said he chose to resign at 2:24 p.m., the moment Trump tweeted trashing Mike Pence for not having the courage to decertify the election.

“I didn’t want to be associated with him anymore,” Pottinger said.

“The president was attacking Mike Pence for doing his duty,” Pottinger said. “The tweet looked like the opposite of what we really needed at that moment, which was de-escalation. It was adding fuel to the fire.”

Matthews said it had become “obvious that situation at the Capitol was violent and escalating.” She said the tweet about Pence was [Trump] giving the green light to these people, who she’d seen hang on his every word.

“That tweet,” she said, “was pouring gas on the fire.”

Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary, said a debate started in the press office about whether or not Trump should call for peace, recalling that a colleague said the president shouldn’t condemn the violence because he would be “handing a win to the media.”

“I didn’t agree,” Matthews said. “I said he should condemn the violence…I couldn’t believe we were arguing over this in the middle of the West Wing.”

Trump sent two other tweets, one telling the crowd to “stay peaceful,” the other saying “remain peaceful.” Neither tweet condemned the violence or asked the mob to leave the Capitol.

As the violence escalated, Don Jr. texted Mark Meadows, saying “He’s got to condemn this s— ASAP.”

Meadows responded: “I’m pushing it hard. I agree.” Don Jr. responded: “This is the one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to f— his entire legacy. “

The committee showed testimony from several witnesses, including White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, who said everyone around the President was saying the same thing: For this to stop, the word had to come from Trump himself.

“It would take less than 60 seconds to get to the press briefing room from the Oval Office dining room,” Matthews testified. “If the president wanted to make a statement and address the American people, he could have been on cameral almost instantly.

“The president needed to be out there immediately and tell these people to go home,” she added.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) guided the parts of the hearing that detailed Trump’s movements, noting that he sat for 2 and 1/2 hours in the White House dining room — with Fox News up on the TV above the fireplace — doing nothing. Call logs show no calls from the President at that time to any security officials, she said. And no photos of Trump were taken until he appeared in the Rose Garden to record his video.

“We have confirmed in numerous interviews [with security officials] that not one heard from President Trump that day,” Luria said. “He did not call to give orders. He did not call to offer assistance.”

Cipollone said he and others — including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, White House Counsel Eric Herschmann and Ivanka Trump — were frantically urging the President to publicly pump the brakes.

“There needed to be an immediate and forceful public statement that people needed to leave the Capitol,” Cipollone said he told the President.

He finally did – two hours later.

Trump was asked to make the following statement by his staff: “I’m asking you to leave the capital region NOW and go home in a peaceful way.” But he decided to go off script, praising the mob instead.

“I know your pain and I know you’re hurt,” he said. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it.”

Rep. Benny Thompson, the committee’s co-chair, had to appear via videoconference because of a positive COVID test. In opening Thursday’s hearing, he said the “facts are not in dispute” that Trump orchestrated a concerted effort to overturn the election, including “commanding a violent mob” to attack the Capitol.

“There must be stiff consequences for those responsible,” said the Democrat, signaling the committee’s desire for the Justice Department to act on its findings.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) confirmed early in the hearing that because new evidence keeps coming in, more hearings would be scheduled for September.

“Doors have opened, more subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break,” Cheney said.

