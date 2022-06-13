WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) delivers remarks during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A Drunk Rudy Giuliani, Bill Barr Ridicules ‘2000 Mules’ and Other Jan. 6 Hearings Day 2 Highlights

by | June 13, 2022 @ 12:23 PM

Top advisers testified that Trump made false claims about the ”rigged“ election to get millions in donations from supporters

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol hit another gear Monday with testimony including fresh allegations of Trump campaign-donor fraud, former Attorney General Bill Barr chuckling at “2000 Mules” and tales of a drunken Rudy Giuliani on Election Night.

Several top advisers to former President Donald Trump detailed in testimony and video packages how they advised him not to claim he won the 2020 election and was cheated by voter fraud.

Tina Daunt

