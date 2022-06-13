Yes, former Attorney General Bill Barr has seen Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules,” and no, it didn’t do anything to change his mind.

Barr was mid-testimony on Day 2 of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings, emphatically re-stating that he’d never seen any evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, when he brought up the film unprompted.

“I haven’t seen anything that changes my mind on [the outcome of the election], including ‘2000 Mules,'” Barr said, chuckling at his own reference.

Barr was then asked by the committee to assess the film. And assess he did.

“In a nutshell … I was unimpressed with it … I was holding my fire on that to see what the photographic evidence was,” Barr said. “I thought ‘Well hell, if they have a lot of photographs of the same person dumping a lot of ballots at different boxes, that’s hard to explain.’

The Dinesh D’Souza film, still playing in 35 theaters nationwide, puts forth a theory that hundreds of ballot-harvesting “mules,” paid by Democrat operatives, were detected using cellphone data that showed their proximity to drop-boxes on Election Day. The film has grossed $1,455,830 in U.S. theaters.

“But the the cellphone data is singularly unimpressive. If you take 2 million cellphones and figure out where they are physically in a big city like Atlanta or whatever, just by definition you’re going find many hundreds of them have passed by and spent time in the vicinity of these boxes. The premise that that’s … a mule is indefensible.”

Earlier, Barr recounted a time when Trump came to him with a written report he presented as “definitive” evidence that the election had been stolen.

“I was demoralized,” Barr said. “I thought boy if he really believes hit stuff, he really is detached from reality.”

“2000 Mules” made $7,516 this weekend domestically.