jan. 6 hearing day 1

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Draws 20 Million Viewers on First Primetime Night

by | June 10, 2022 @ 2:22 PM

12 networks aired live coverage of the hearing

About 20 million people tuned in to watch coverage of the January 6th Committee hearing during primetime, according to official live + same day data from Nielsen.

There were 12 networks that aired live coverage of the hearing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET — ABC, CBS, NBC, NBC LX, PBS, CNBC, CNN, CNNe, FOX Business Network, MSNBC, Newsmax and NewsNation.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tucker Carlson Fox News

Fox News Sees Slight Ratings Bump in Shows Aired During First Jan. 6 Hearing

Leah Remini to Replace Matthew Morrison as ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge

Ratings: Boston Celtics Game 3 Win Over Golden State Warriors Scores Big in Primetime
Jan 6. Hearings Colbert Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff Tells Stephen Colbert He’ll Learn ‘A Great Many Things’ From the Jan. 6 Hearings (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel Joe Biden interview

Joe Biden Tells Kimmel ‘I Don’t Want to Emulate Trump’s Abuse of the Constitution’ to Deal With Guns (Video)

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Hit a High Note During Primetime Tuesday
Sam Waterston on "Law & Order"

Sam Waterston to Return for His 18th ‘Law & Order’ Season
Jan. 6 Capitol Hearings Committee CBS NBC ABC Trump

Jan. 6 Congressional Hearings: Networks Tee Up Live History for ‘Unprecedented’ Primetime TV Spectacle
Jack Black (Getty Images)

MTV Movie & TV Awards Double Header Scores 47% Increase in Viewership from 2021 (Exclusive)

Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘The Masked Singer’ and More
"Manifest" (Netflix)

‘Manifest’ Season 4: Netflix Drops Sneak Peek Clip Revealing Michaela Going Undercover (Video)