12 networks aired live coverage of the hearing

There were 12 networks that aired live coverage of the hearing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET — ABC, CBS, NBC, NBC LX, PBS, CNBC, CNN, CNNe, FOX Business Network, MSNBC, Newsmax and NewsNation.

About 20 million people tuned in to watch coverage of the January 6th Committee hearing during primetime, according to official live + same day data from Nielsen.

ABC outperformed all other major broadcast networks, as well as the cable news channels, drawing and audience of 5.1 million. MSNBC came in second in all of TV with 4.3 million viewers.

Of the cable news networks, Fox News Channel — despite not airing live coverage of the hearing — was second with 3.1 million people tuning in. CNN had 2.7 million. Fox News relegated live coverage of Thursday’s hearing to Fox Business Network, which delivered 223,00 viewers

As for the major broadcast networks, NBC came in second at 3.7 million and CBS was third with 3.5 million.

All the cable news networks saw a hefty boost in viewership from the hearing, compared to last Thursday during primetime. MSNBC more than quadrupled its numbers, having secured an average of 983,000 total viewers on June 2.

CNN was up from 605,000 total average viewers during primetime last week and Fox News Channel, which is consistently the most-watched cable news network, especially for major national events, was up about a million viewers from an average of 2.3 million last week. FBN’s 223,000 primetime viewers put them at a 108% increase as compared to June 2.

Fox and The CW were the only broadcast networks that opted not to air the congressional proceedings. Fox averaged a 0.19 rating in the broadcast networks’ key 18-49 demographic, as well as 997,000 total viewers. A rerun of “MasterChef” aired at 8 p.m. to a 0.18 demo rating and 959,000 total viewers. A re-airing of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” was next at 9, with a 0.2 demo rating and 1 million total viewers.

The CW drew an average 0.11 demo rating and 672,000 total viewers during primetime. “Walker” had a 0.12 demo rating and 895,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, the penultimate episode of “Legacies” took home a 0.1 demo rating and 449,000 total viewers.