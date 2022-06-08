‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Takes Top Spot on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

The Disney+ ”Star Wars“ series pushed HBO Max’s pirate comedy ”Our Flag Means Death“ to No. 2

Disney+’s “ Obi-Wan Kenobi ” is now officially the most in-demand new show in the U.S., with 39.2 times more demand than the average series for the week, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The latest “Star Wars” series saw a 99% increase in demand this week after its third episode aired on June 1.

That forced HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” to second place for the week ending June 3, with 33.8 times the average series demand. HBO recently announced that the pirate comedy had been renewed for a second season — much to the excitement of fans of the sleeper hit. It’s easy to understand why the show has been renewed — despite wrapping its first-season run over two months ago. The pirate comedy has consistently stayed at the top of the weekly rankings and has seen an almost negligible decline in demand — a very impressive feat for any new series that isn’t based on an established, preexisting IP.

There were three miniseries from HBO and Hulu that had a good week in terms of audience demand. Following the release of its finale on May 30, HBO’s “We Own This City” saw a further 13% increase in demand and moved up to sixth place in the rankings. Created by Emmy-winning writer/producer David Simon, the miniseries is based on a book that explores true events in the Baltimore Police Department task force and has been well-received by critics and viewers.

Hulu’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which stars Andrew Garfield as a police detective investigating a murder in Salt Lake City, Utah, saw an increase in demand of 9% this week after its finale last Thursday, making it 19.4 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S.

10 most in-demand new shows, May 28-June 3, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

The third miniseries on the chart, HBO’s true-crime drama “The Staircase,” also saw a 19% increase in demand after its penultimate episode last Thursday. As we mentioned last week, the surge in demand is not surprising, since viewers begin to catch up before the finale.

Apple TV+’s “Prehistoric Planet” made its debut in the rankings in 10th place this week after it concluded on May 27. The nature documentary, narrated by none other than celebrated nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough, explores the life of dinosaurs 66 million years ago using CGI and has been very well-received and praised for its realistic cinematography.

Audience demand for the show definitely reflects this, with “Prehistoric Planet” commanding 17.3 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week.