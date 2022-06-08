Ewan McGregor stars on "Obi-Wan Kenobi." (Disney+)

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Takes Top Spot on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | June 8, 2022 @ 4:35 PM

The Disney+ ”Star Wars“ series pushed HBO Max’s pirate comedy ”Our Flag Means Death“ to No. 2

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is now officially the most in-demand new show in the U.S., with 39.2 times more demand than the average series for the week, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

