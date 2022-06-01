Ewan McGregor reprises his role from the "Star Wars" movies on "Obi-Wan Kenobi." (Disney+)

Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Debuts on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | June 1, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ holds on to top ranking

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” debuted on this week’s ranking of most in-demand new shows, with a 22% increase in demand after its premiere last Friday, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Become a member to read more.

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog is TheWrap's assistant managing editor, business news. He has served as a reporter and editor at several top entertainment news publications, including Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Times and Business Insider. Previously, he wrote and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!. He has a BA in journalism from NYU and an MA in writing from USC. He can be reached at jethro.nededog@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @therealjethro.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Obi-Wan Kenobi

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Recap: Path of the Jedi
Ewan McGregor Condemns Racist Attacks on Moses Ingraham Obi-Wan

Ewan McGregor Condemns ‘Horrendous, Racist’ Bullying of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Co-Star Moses Ingram (Video)
the-flight-attendant-season-2-kaley-cuoco

‘Flight Attendant’ Star Kaley Cuoco Won’t Commit to Season 3, Wants Assurance ‘Fans Are Excited’
Paramount Jackass Forever The Lost City Sonic 2 Top Gun Maverick

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cements Paramount’s White-Hot Box Office Winning Streak
top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-jennifer-connelly

How Gen X Made ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Into a Box Office Record Breaker
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney

How Will NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Fare After Big-Name Star Departures? | Charts

Bond CEO Explains What Goes Into Creating the ‘Fertile Ground’ for a Viral Marketing Campaign
obi-wan-kenobi

Disney+ Adds Content Warning to ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Episode

Demand for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Destined to Beat ‘Stranger Things’ | Charts
obi-wan-kenobi-ewan-mcgregor-image

‘Star Wars’ Fans Rejoice at [SPOILER’S] Appearance in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi': ‘Grogu Move Over’

How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts