HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“ holds on to top ranking

Disney+’s “ Obi-Wan Kenobi ” debuted on this week’s ranking of most in-demand new shows, with a 22% increase in demand after its premiere last Friday, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The newest “Star Wars” series, in which Ewan McGregor reprises his role from the prequel movies, was the sixth most in-demand new show in the U.S. for the week ending May 27, with 19.6 times the average series demand just a few days after the first two episodes debuted last Friday.

HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” remained the top new show this week with 34.3 times the average series demand, slightly higher than last week. On the other hand, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” saw a 4% decline in demand but still managed to hold onto its position in second place, with 32.6 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week.

A further 4% decline in demand was also observed for Marvel/Disney+’s “Moon Knight,” which once was making great gains for the No. 1 spot but couldn’t overtake HBO Max’s pirate comedy. “Moon Knight” is holding on to third place with 30.1 times the average series demand.

Paramount+’s “Halo” came in fifth place (up from sixth last week) with 20.1 times more demand than the average series, a solid performance after the season finale aired on May 19.

After an impressive rise last week, Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” had an 8% decrease in demand this week. While the show — based on the Michael Connelly novel of the same name — managed to hold its position in the rankings, we can expect to see it slide off over the next few weeks after audiences binge the season.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., March 21-27, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Besides “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” another new show entered the rankings this week: HBO’s miniseries “We Own This City” had an 11% increase in demand after its penultimate episode debuted on May 23. The surge in demand isn’t surprising, since viewers often begin to catch up before the finale. “We Own This City,” created by Emmy-winning writer/producer David Simon, is based on a book that explores true events in the Baltimore Police Department task force and has been well-received by critics and viewers. As of this week, it was the seventh most in-demand new show with 18.6 times the average series demand in the U.S.