Ewan McGregor on "Obi-Wan Kenobi and Millie Bobby Brown on "Stranger Things." (Disney+, Netflix)

Demand for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Destined to Beat ‘Stranger Things’ | Charts

by | May 27, 2022 @ 12:52 PM

If history repeats itself, demand for Disney+’s new ”Star Wars“ series is likely to beat the return of Netflix’s hit sci-fi series

It’s a great weekend for sci-fi fans: Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is back for the first half of its final season on Friday, and Ewan McGregor returns to the title role on Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” And while both have big fandoms, if history tells us anything, “Kenobi” will end up having more demand than “Stranger Things” after their premieres.

Looking at the top 10 most in-demand sci-fi streaming originals on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the United States during the first three months of 2022, Disney+’s “Star Wars” spinoffs dominated in that quarter — and will likely continue to dominate in the next one with “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

