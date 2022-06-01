After what felt like centuries of waiting (it was just a couple of months), HBO Max has finally renewed “Our Flag Means Death,” the seafaring pirate comedy that quietly became one of the most-watched and talked about shows of 2022. The show, from creator-showrunner David Jenkins, executive producer and star Taika Waititi and executive producer Garrett Basch, will return to HBO Max for a second season.

Loosely based on the real-life story of Stede Bonnet (played in the show by Taika’s regular collaborator Rhys Darby), the so-called “gentleman pirate,” who left his life of luxury to sail the seas (with civility). Along his adventure he crosses paths with the fearsome Captain Blackbeard (played by Waititi). While initially their interactions are hostile, and the early “Our Flag Means Death” episodes certainly play up the suspense of their potential collision, the two pirates gain much from one another, eventually forming a close-knit friendship before the relationship turns into something more.

This renewal is especially appreciated considering the cliffhanger that the first season ended on. And it cannot be overstated how perfect it is that the renewal announcement comes on the first day of Pride.

“We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet,” said Jenkins in an official statement. “Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

Jenkins told us, just a few weeks ago, that the show’s fate was still very much in the air but he was emboldened by the fan response, particularly on Twitter, which has embraced the show, which also stars Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones, so wholeheartedly.

A return date for “Our Flag Means Death” has yet to be set. But it can’t come soon enough.